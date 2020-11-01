Jared McCann scored at 3:19 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 for their fourth straight road win.

Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which recovered from blowing a late lead to pick up the two points.

Matt Murray made 28 saves, Teddy Blueger also scored and Dominik Kahun had three assists.

The Avalanche tied the game with 30.4 seconds left in regulation when Matt Calvert tipped in a shot by Cale Makar.

Both teams had chances in overtime before McCann beat Pavel Francouz from the slot for his 12th goal of the season.

