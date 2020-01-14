The latest edition of our "MIC'd Up Monday" series takes us to Pepsi Center where 48 aspiring hockey players, who happen to be blind, hit the ice last week with Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen.

What make this story unique is that Rantanen was more impressed with their skills than they were with his.

The Avalanche's 3rd annual Blind Clinic is the subject of this week's installment of "MIC'd Up Monday", which you can which above.

