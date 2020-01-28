CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Cale Makar might win the Calder Memorial Trophy this season, given to the NHL's Rookie of the Year.

Sitting down with him, he's too modest and humble to admit just how good he is.

In 41 games this season Makar has 11 goals and 26 assists while averaging more than 20 minutes on the ice each game.

The rookie is also fitting in well with his teammates, who enjoy having a little bit of fun at his expense.

Makar is the subject of this week's "MIC'd Up Monday," which you can watch above.

RELATED: MIC'd Up: Broncos' Dalton Risner thanks his hometown of Wiggins

RELATED: MIC'd Up: Mikko Rantanen takes the ice with blind hockey players

RELATED: MIC'd Up: National Signing Day takes Aidan Keanaaina from Mullen to Notre Dame

RELATED: MIC'd Up: Basketball referees have passion for the game

RELATED: MIC'd Up: Shelby Harris spreads holiday cheer as Santa Claus

RELATED: MIC'd Up: Lock family tailgates Broncos-Chiefs game

RELATED: MIC'D UP: Don't take wheelchair rugby lightly

RELATED: MIC'd Up: A day in the life of Mel Tucker

RELATED: MIC'd Up: Small town treasures 6-man football

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports