CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Cale Makar might win the Calder Memorial Trophy this season, given to the NHL's Rookie of the Year.
Sitting down with him, he's too modest and humble to admit just how good he is.
In 41 games this season Makar has 11 goals and 26 assists while averaging more than 20 minutes on the ice each game.
The rookie is also fitting in well with his teammates, who enjoy having a little bit of fun at his expense.
Makar is the subject of this week's "MIC'd Up Monday," which you can watch above.
