Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen added to NHL's COVID-19 list

Colorado's season was already on pause through Wednesday before Rantanen was added Tuesday afternoon. He's the team's third player currently on the list.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche star forward Mikko Rantanen was added to the NHL's COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon.

Rantanen is the third member of the Avs currently on the list, joining goalie Philipp Grubauer and forward Joonas Donskoi.

The team's season was paused last week by the NHL through Wednesday, causing the postponement of three games, including Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Colorado was supposed to return to action Thursday night against the Blues, but it was unclear what Rantanen's addition to the list might mean for that game. The forward has played in all 43 games this season and is second in the NHL with 26 goals.

Rookie Bo Byram was previously on the list, but came off it earlier this week after a mandatory quarantine period was completed.

>>Video above: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on why he "pushed the chips in" at the NHL trade deadline this year

