Rantanen, Makar lead Avalanche past Kings 3-2

Colorado bounced back from its recent loss with a road win Friday night.

LOS ANGELES — Mikko Rantanen scored his 30th goal of the season, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2.

Tyson Jost also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves as the Avalanche remained four points behind Vegas for first in the West Division.

Brendan Lemieux and Gabriel Vilardi scored for Los Angeles. Cal Petersen made 34 saves as the Kings were eliminated from playoff contention.

