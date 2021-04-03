Rantanen scores twice as Avalanche blank Sharks 4-0

Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for his 14th career shutout and the Avalanche got payback for a 6-2 loss Monday night in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mikko Rantanen scored twice and had two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0.

Gabriel Landeskog added a goal and three assists for Colorado, which went 3-1 on its road trip and pulled into a three-way tie for third place in the West Division with Arizona and Minnesota.

