Wild slow Avs' surge as Fiala's hat trick highlights 8-3 win

Colorado's point streak was snapped in Wednesday night's road loss.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala notched his first career hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov had two of Minnesota’s three power-play goals, and the Wild beat Colorado 8-3.

They handed the Avalanche their first regulation loss in 16 games. Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, as the Wild caught NHL wins leader Philipp Grubauer on a rare off night in the net.

Grubauer was pulled midway through the third period. Jonas Johansson gave up the eighth goal that matched the all-time Wild record.

