More Avs games postponed, won't come back until new year

The league announced Monday that two Colorado vs. Dallas games that were scheduled for Dec. 29 and 31 will be made up at a later date.

DENVER — Two more Colorado Avalanche games were postponed Monday due to COVID-related issues, meaning the team won't play again until after the new year.

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced that two Avs games versus the Dallas Stars on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 will be postponed. This is in addition to five games dating back to Dec. 18 whose postponements were previously announced.

A wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns last week led to the closure of facilities for NHL 10 teams, including the Avs. More than 15% of the league's 700-plus players were in virus protocol.

Some Avs players took to the ice on Monday morning before the additional game postponements were announced.

These guys are on the move today. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/RDv4BNGVSe — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 27, 2021

Make-up dates for the postponed games haven't been announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

