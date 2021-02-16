Multiple Avalanche games rescheduled by NHL

The National Hockey League announced several changes to the 2020-21 schedule Tuesday.

NEW YORK — Not much was certain when the Colorado Avalanche were forced to take an 11-day pause from competition earlier this month due to COVID-19 protocols.

But now the Avs, who missed five games over that span, know a little more after the National Hockey League announced several changes to the 2020-21 schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

In all, Colorado has six games that have been rescheduled and one additional game that has yet to be announced.

Colorado's rescheduled games include:

Feb. 4 vs. Minnesota will now be played Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. MT

Feb. 6 at St. Louis will now be played April 14 at 7 p.m. MT

Feb. 9 vs. Arizona will now be played March 31 at 7:30 p.m. MT

Feb. 11 vs. Arizona will now be played April 12 at 7 p.m. MT

Feb. 25 at Arizona will now be played Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. MT

March 31 vs. Anaheim will now be played March 16 at 7 p.m. MT

Colorado's road game at St. Louis scheduled for Feb. 7 will be rescheduled for dates to be announced later.

