MacKinnon expected back for injury-riddled Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon hasn’t played since leaving the game in the third period at San Jose last Wednesday after taking a hit near his head.

DENVER — The ailing Colorado Avalanche are expected to have star forward Nathan MacKinnon back on the ice when they host Arizona on Wednesday.

The speedy MacKinnon hasn’t played since leaving the game in the third period at San Jose last Wednesday after taking a hit near his head.

The Avalanche have gone 1-1-1 in MacKinnon’s absence. The Colorado injury report is still extensive even without MacKinnon on the list.

The Avalanche are without several defensemen including Cale Makar and Bowen Byram. They're also missing forward J.T. Compher and goaltender Pavel Francouz.

>>Video above: Which Avalanche players would be all stars this year? | Locked On Avalanche

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.