MacKinnon, Rantanen score, Avs beat Sharks, 4-3

Colorado won over San Jose at home on Saturday night.

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon bounced back from a rare scoreless night with a goal and an assist to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

MacKinnon had his 15-game points streak ended Friday night and failed to get a shot on goal for the first time in 264 games.

He made up for that with his 20th goal on one of nine shots for him.

Mikko Rantanen scored his 28th of the season and added an assist for Colorado and Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots against his former team.

>>Video above: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic: 'We're trying to win a Stanley Cup'

