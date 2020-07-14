Nathan MacKinnon named finalist for most outstanding player award

MacKinnon looks to join Joe Sakic as the second Avalanche player to receive the Ted Lindsay Award.

TORONTO, ON — Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was one of three finalists for announced Tuesday for the 2019-20 Ted Lindsay Award (TLA).

MacKinnon joins Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers as finalists for the award, presented annually by the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) "to the most outstanding player in the NHL."

The three finalists received the most votes from their fellow players based on their 2019-20 regular-season campaigns.

MacKinnon, 24, is a TLA finalist for a second time, while Draisaitl and Panarin are both first-time finalists for the award. MacKinnon looks to join Joe Sakic as the second Avalanche player to receive the award.

> Above video: Coach's Challenge - The Road Ahead

The 2019-20 TLA recipient will be announced during the Conference Finals.

MacKinnon helped the Avalanche secure the second-best regular-season points percentage in the Western Conference. MacKinnon's 93 points ranked fifth in league scoring, 43 points ahead of his closest teammate.

Formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, the TLA honors its namesake and NHLPA pioneer, Ted Lindsay.

