Colorado Avalanche

MacKinnon wins Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship

The Avalanche center finished ahead of Toronto's Auston Matthews and St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Denver. Carolina won 3-1.

EDMONTON, AB — Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon has won the Lady Byng Trophy given for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with strong play.

The Avalanche center finished ahead of Toronto's Auston Matthews and St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly for the award in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

MacKinnon registered a career-low 12 penalty minutes this season. No other forward averaged more ice time than MacKinnon's 21:13 average while taking fewer penalties.

MacKinnon is also a finalist for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. That award will be announced during the Stanley Cup Final.

