Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe

The Avalanche vs. Golden Knights game will resume at 10 p.m. MT Saturday and will be shown on NBCSN.

STATELINE, Nev. — The outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche is being delayed after the first period because of poor ice conditions caused by the bright sun at Lake Tahoe.

The NHL called for the extended break after a first period that featured several players and officials falling on rough patches on the ice.

The sun made it difficult to keep a smooth surface and workers spent time trying to patch holes throughout the period.

The officials met with the captains and league officials to discuss the conditions and the game was delayed for an undetermined amount of time as workers put the cover back on the ice.

>>Video above: The Colorado Avalanche prepare for its third outdoor NHL game in five years

