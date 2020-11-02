AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will bring outdoor hockey and fan festivities to Colorado this weekend.

The game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings will be played Saturday, Feb. 15 at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The Avs last played an outdoor game on Feb. 27, 2016 at Coors Field in Denver against the Detroit Red Wings.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the Air Force Academy and Falcon Stadium early on Saturday to alleviate expected traffic and security lines.

Game Day Info

PreGame festival: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Gates open: 4 p.m.

On-field entertainment and pageantry: 5:30 p.m.

Game begins: 6 p.m.

Parking

Parking passes can be purchased in advance for $20 at AFTickets.com/StadiumSeries. Advanced sales end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Limited parking will be available for $30 cash only on game day.

Stadium Security

As per NHL security protocol, walk through metal detectors will be used at all Falcon Stadium gates.

All large bags including backpacks of any type are prohibited (No larger than 12" x 12" x 12").

No containers (thermos, cans, plastic bottles, etc.) coolers or hard sided bags of any type.

Single compartment drawstring bags and fashion purses that fit completely under the seat without blocking the aisle are permitted.

Items pertaining to medical conditions or child care are permitted.

> 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Fan Guide

Tickets

Tickets for the NHL Stadium Series game are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

A ticket office will be located on the northeast corner of Falcon Alley.

PreGame Fan Festival

The Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame Fan Festival will entertain fans of all ages at Falcon Alley at U.S. Air Force Academy from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The festival will offer live musical performances from SoulX and DJ RIPM along with photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup. Many interactive fan exhibits are planned including a hockey puck drop game, a custom NHL Stadium Series puck wall art piece, and video booths for fans to film their own stick tap.

Fans can expect attractions from Truly, Upper Deck, Planters, Oscar Meyer, Pepsi Zero Sugar, NHL Network, MGM Resorts, Navy Federal Credit Union, MassMutual, FanDuel, Honda, GEICO, the Colorado Avalanche and more.

The Avalanche will be greeted by cadets, drum & bugle corps, spirit team and “The Bird” Mascot as they enter the stadium.

Fan App

Fans are also encouraged to download the NHL Fan Access App to receive up-to-date event schedule alerts, access to event maps, prize opportunities and more.

Stadium Festivities

More than 1,000 Air Force cadets, four F35 Lightening II jets, three F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, one KC-10 tanker aircraft, parachute members from the Air Force’s Wings of Blue, and members of the Air Force Academy’s drum & bugle corps, acapella group, honor guard and spirit team will take part in on-field festivities before the start of Saturday's game.

There will be an aerial demonstration from the Air Force Academy’s 94th Flying Training Squadron, and a flyover of four F-35s Lightening II’s from the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

Sam Hunt

Country music star Sam Hunt is set to perform during Saturday's game. Hunt's performance will take place during the first intermission.

Hunt’s Grammy Award-nominated debut album featured four No. 1 singles and five platinum and multi-platinum-selling hits including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Television

The game will be televised on 9NEWS and NBC at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Stadium Series Jersey

The Avalanche, National Hockey League, and Adidas have made a special-edition ADIZERO Authentic Pro NHL jersey for Saturday's game.

The Avs' new jersey "draws inspiration from the Mile High State, and elevates the design into new heights, by looking to the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel and Colorado’s blue skies, eminent landscape and renowned landmarks," according to the NHL.

The jerseys are accented with larger-than-life cresting and striping, specially designed for viewing in a stadium setting.

The Stadium Series jersey will be available online at Adidas.com, NHLShop.com, and at the Pepsi Center’s Altitude Athletics Store.

Faceoff at Falcon Stadium

The Colorado College and Air Force men's ice hockey teams will meet in the "Faceoff at Falcon Stadium" on Monday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 at AFTickets.com. Parking is $10 and can also be purchased online.

The college programs will also play at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at CCTigers.com/Tickets.

