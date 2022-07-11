Avalanche's MacKinnon named one of 'Three Stars' of the Week

Nathan MacKinnon helped the Avalanche sweep the Blue Jackets in Finland.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has been honored by the National Hockey League (NHL).

MacKinnon, Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson and San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 6.

The NHL named MacKinnon the "Second Star" of the Week after he had seven assists in two games in Finland, helping the Avalanche sweep the Columbus Blue Jackets.

MacKinnon's four assists on Nov. 4 are an NHL record in a regular-season game played outside North America.

Robertson was the First Star while Karlsson picked up Third Star.

