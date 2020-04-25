On this Day in sports: Kroenke buys Avs, Nuggets and Pepsi Center

On April 24, 2000, Stan Kroenke purchased the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Pepsi Center for roughly $450 million.

DENVER — 20 years ago today, Stan Kroenke took over.

On April 24, 2000, he purchased the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Pepsi Center for roughly $450 million.

In 2010, Kroenke purchased the St. Louis Rams and thus was required to give up control of the two Denver professional teams, forfeiting the majority stake in 2015.

The transfer of ownership, however, remained in the Kroenke family as it went to his son, Josh.

The value now of the two teams and arena top $2 billion.