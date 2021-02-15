x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Avalanche

Pacioretty's goal, Fleury's saves lead Vegas to 1-0 win over Avs

Colorado played for the first time in nearly two weeks after its schedule was paused due to coronavirus protocols.
Credit: AP
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocs a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — Max Pacioretty scored early in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0. 

Vegas, which improved to 5-1-0 since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 protocols, leapfrogged the St. Louis Blues to reclaim first place in the West Division. 

The Golden Knights are one point ahead of St. Louis with 21. 

Vegas was playing on the second of back-to-back days after a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday. 

Colorado played for the first time in nearly two weeks after its schedule was paused due to coronavirus protocols.

RELATED: Rusty Avs return after week away due to COVID protocols

RELATED: Avalanche games postponed through at least Feb. 11