NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots to win his NHL debut, and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.

Mika Zibanejad and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei also scored for New York. Jesper Fast had three assists and Tony DeAngelo added two.

J.T. Compher scored twice and Nathan MacKinnon had a goal in his 500th game for Colorado, which has lost two straight.

Andrei Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer finished with 24 saves.

