St. Louis Blues' forward fined for hit on Avalanche star Nazem Kadri

The NHL said the fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues forward David Perron has been fined for cross-checking Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri during Game 4 on Monday.

Perron was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced Tuesday.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety said the fine was issued for an incident that occurred at 5:30 of the second period Monday night in St. Louis during the teams' Second Round series.

The money from Perron's fine will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, said the NHL.

St. Louis’ David Perron has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Colorado’s Nazem Kadri. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 24, 2022

Kadri led the Avalanche to a 6-3 victory in St. Louis on Monday, scoring three goals, despite threats made to him in 48 hours prior to the game. The Avalanche now have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.

Colorado has a chance to close out the series on Wednesday, when the series shifts back to Denver for Game 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT at Ball Arena.

