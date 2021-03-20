Grubauer has 31 saves, Avs shut out Wild, 6-0

Colorado extended its win streak to six straight games with Saturday afternoon's win over Minnesota at home.

DENVER — Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves, Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Mikko Rantanen scored his third goal in two games.

Tyson Jost, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin also scored. Grubauer completed his fifth shutout of the season and the 16th of his career.

The 29-year-old tied his career high with his 18th win. Wild goaltender Kappo Kahkonen had his personal nine-game winning streak snapped. He stopped 36 shots.

