Grubauer helps Avs break 3-game slide in 3-0 win over Sharks

Colorado snapped its losing streak with the return of goaltender Philipp Grubauer on Friday night.

DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar scored power-play goals 2 minutes apart in the first period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots in his return from the league’s COVID-19 protocols and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0.

Grubauer showed no signs of rust in his first game since April 12.

It was his sixth shutout of the season. Mikko Rantanen added two assists and an empty-net goal for the Avalanche, who ended a three-game slide. Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi both were returning from the virus protocol list.

Sharks goaltender Martin Jones made 33 saves.

