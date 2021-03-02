Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1

Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avs.

DENVER — Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avalanche, who have earned five of a possible six points in the third of four straight games against the Wild.

Kirill Kaprizov scored and Cam Talbot had 29 saves for Minnesota.

Colorado leading scorer and first-line center Nathan MacKinnon is out with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined week-to-week, the team said earlier Tuesday.