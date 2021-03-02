x
Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche beat Wild 2-1

Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avs.
Credit: AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a redirected shot off the stick of Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avalanche, who have earned five of a possible six points in the third of four straight games against the Wild. 

Kirill Kaprizov scored and Cam Talbot had 29 saves for Minnesota. 

Colorado leading scorer and first-line center Nathan MacKinnon is out with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined week-to-week, the team said earlier Tuesday. 

MacKinnon was hurt Sunday against the Wild and the injury adds to an already long list of players who have been injured.

