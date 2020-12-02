Mikko Rantanen scored in the first period after a terrific twirl move, Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots for his second shutout of the season and the high-flying Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0.
Valeri Nichushkin added a power-play goal in the third for an Avalanche team that's won five straight.
Captain Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter with just over a minute remaining after the Senators pulled Marcus Hogberg for an extra skater.
Ottawa dropped to 0-4-2 over its last six games.
