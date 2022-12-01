Rantanen, MacKinnon score 2 each, Avalanche beat Coyotes 5-0

Darcy Kuemper recorded the first Colorado shutout of the season on Saturday night.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals each, Darcy Kuemper had 20 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-0.

Nazem Kadri also scored as Colorado improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games. MacKinnon also had an assist to help Colorado earn a point for the 15th time in 16 games (13-1-2).

Kadri has 24 points in his last 15 games and is fifth in the league with 49 points. Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves for Arizona, which is 4-11-2 in its last 17 games.

