Rantanen, Newhook lead NHL-best Avalanche past Sabres, 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and assisted on Alex Newhook’s tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3.

Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and an assist, J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored the other goals, and Colorado extended its season-best road win streak to seven.

The Avalanche improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine road games and 24-2-2 overall since Dec. 6. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves to earn a point in his 18th consecutive decision, prolonging a franchise record.

Tage Thompson netted his first NHL hat trick for the Sabres, who have lost two in a row.

