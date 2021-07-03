Ryan Getzlaf scores in OT, Ducks beat Avalanche 5-4

Denver native Troy Terry scored two goals to help Anaheim snap its nine-game winless streak.

DENVER — Ryan Getzlaf scored on a power play 1:59 into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game winless streak.

Troy Terry had two goals, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists and Kevin Shattenkirk added a goal and an assist to help the Ducks win for the first time since Feb. 11.

Ryan Miller made 29 saves for his 389th career win, tying him with Dominik Hasek for 14th place in NHL history.

On Friday night in the series opener, Colorado won 3-2 in overtime on Valeri Nichushkin’s goal. Rantanen had two goals, and Brandon Saad and Logan O’Connor scored for the short-handed Avalanche.

Video above: Should Avalanche fans be panicking? | Locked On Avalanche

