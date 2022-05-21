Avs defenseman Sam Girard suffers broken sternum, out for playoffs

Girard was hit by St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev early in Saturday's Game 3 and transported to a local hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A victory in Game 3 came with a cost.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard was hit hard by St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev less than two minutes in to Saturday's game when play stopped.

Girard was helped off the ice and transported to a local hospital, where it was found that he had suffered a broken sternum and will miss the rest of the playoffs.

"I didn't love (the hit) seeing it live. Looking back on it, it's a heavy collision -- he kind of comes around and catches him in a bad spot," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said. "Unfortunate, but to be honest I think it was a legal check."

Fellow defenseman Devon Toews stepped up to help carry the load in Girard's absence. Toews led all players from either team with 30 minutes, 56 seconds of ice time during which he recorded three shots.

