The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was named team captain as a Cornell University senior.

DENVER — Sam Malinski signed a two-year contract Thursday with the Colorado Avalanche.

Malinski, 24, just finished his senior year as a defenseman at Cornell University.

The Avalanche announced he will join the Colorado Eagles on a professional tryout contract (PTO) for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

His two-year contract will be for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was named team captain as a Cornell senior. He had 26 points — 8 goals and 18 assists — in 34 games this season.

Malinksi previously appeared in 87 games for the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats from 2017-19. He started the 2017-18 campaign in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

