x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Avalanche

Cornell hockey star signs with Avalanche

The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was named team captain as a Cornell University senior.

More Videos

DENVER — Sam Malinski signed a two-year contract Thursday with the Colorado Avalanche.

Malinski, 24, just finished his senior year as a defenseman at Cornell University.

The Avalanche announced he will join the Colorado Eagles on a professional tryout contract (PTO) for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

His two-year contract will be for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was named team captain as a Cornell senior. He had 26 points — 8 goals and 18 assists — in 34 games this season. 

Malinksi previously appeared in 87 games for the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats from 2017-19. He started the 2017-18 campaign in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Credit: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
Cornell defenseman Sam Malinski plays during the third period of an NCAA hockey game against Alaska Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 in Ithaca, N.Y.
Credit: AP Photo/Stew Milne
Cornell's Sam Malinski (24) skates during the first period of an NCAA hockey game against Harvard on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Boston, Mass.

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Champions

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

Avalanche's Stanley Cup rally

1 / 15
Jennifer Campbell-Hicks / KUSA

Before You Leave, Check This Out