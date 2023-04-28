Score first: Kraken achieve feat no team has since 1918

Seattle is just the second team in NHL history to score first in each of their first five playoff games, joining the 1918 Toronto Arenas.

SEATTLE — There's nothing like scoring first in a Stanley Cup playoff game to get the positive energy flowing.

And the second-year Seattle Kraken have opened the scoring in each of the five games of their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

According to the NHL, Seattle is just the second team in NHL history to score first in each of their first five playoff games, joining the 1918 Toronto Arenas.

The opening goal in Game 5 came in the second period via Morgan Geekie.

"We've played to our identity. We'll continue to try to do that. That's the most important thing," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after the game. "You get to this time of year, the stage is a little bigger, it's a little brighter. There's a little bit more on the line and everything means a little bit more, but you still have to fall back on who you are.

"And that's where I believe our veteran guys have done a nice job, in keeping our group pretty even-keeled and just kind of [focusing on the] next job at hand."

The Kraken now have the defending Stanley Cup champions on the ropes, with a chance to close out the series on home ice in Game 6.

Expect a better effort from the Avalanche, who'll be looking to score that elusive first goal to get the crowd out of it.

Confidence right now, though, is an issue.

"I'm sure we're frustrated right now that we let an opportunity slip away at home," said Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Again, wasn't anywhere near the game that we have to play in order to have success. It's not the game we played all year long, but we'll have to reset and get there.

"We've been a confident team on the road, but right now in this series, I'd say confidence is low, and we've got to find a way to get it back and build it back."