Perron posts 3-point game, Blues beat Avalanche 4-1

The Avalanche remain four points behind West Division-leading Vegas. Colorado has played one less game.

ST. LOUIS — David Perron had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Monday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Robert Thomas also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves as St. Louis won its second straight game against the Avalanche.

Colorado won the 2021 season series 5-3.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado and Jonas Johansson had 16 saves.

The Avalanche remain four points behind West Division-leading Vegas. Colorado has played one less game.

>>Video above: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on why he "pushed the chips in" at the NHL trade deadline this year

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.