Colorado Avalanche (36-29-13, fifth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-28-8, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Colorado trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 21-15-2 at home. St. Louis has given up 41 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Avalanche are 11-9-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Colorado serves 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes. In their last meeting on Feb. 16, St. Louis won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 73 total points, scoring 27 goals and adding 46 assists. David Perron has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 39 total goals and has totaled 95 points. Tyson Barrie has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed).