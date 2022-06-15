How to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Final

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. Tickets are hundreds of dollars, so it's more likely you'll be watching from the comfort of your couch.
The best-of-seven series starts Wednesday, with the first two games at Ball Arena, before the series moves to the Lightning's home ice at Amalie Arena.
Here's what you need to know on how to watch the NHL Western Conference champion Avalanche go for their third Stanley Cup in their first final since 2001.
All games air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.
2022 Stanley Cup Final TV schedule
Game 1
Wednesday, June 15, 6 p.m.
Lightning at Avalanche
ABC/ESPN+
Game 2
Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m.
Lightning at Avalanche
ABC/ESPN+
Game 3
Monday, June 20, 6 p.m.
Avalanche at Lightning
ABC/ESPN+
Game 4
Wednesday, June 22, 6 p.m.
Avalanche at Lightning
ABC/ESPN+
Game 5
(if necessary)
Friday, June 24, 6 p.m.
Lightning at Avalanche
ABC/ESPN+
Game 6
(if necessary)
Sunday, June 26, 6 p.m.
Avalanche at Lightning
ABC/ESPN+
Game 7
(if necessary)
Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m.
Lightning at Avalanche
ABC/ESPN+
