How to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Here's the TV and livestream schedule for the NHL Stanley Cup as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. Tickets are hundreds of dollars, so it's more likely you'll be watching from the comfort of your couch.

The best-of-seven series starts Wednesday, with the first two games at Ball Arena, before the series moves to the Lightning's home ice at Amalie Arena.

Here's what you need to know on how to watch the NHL Western Conference champion Avalanche go for their third Stanley Cup in their first final since 2001.

All games air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

2022 Stanley Cup Final TV schedule

Game 1

Wednesday, June 15, 6 p.m.

Lightning at Avalanche

ABC/ESPN+

Game 2

Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m.

Lightning at Avalanche

ABC/ESPN+

Game 3

Monday, June 20, 6 p.m.

Avalanche at Lightning

ABC/ESPN+

Game 4

Wednesday, June 22, 6 p.m.

Avalanche at Lightning

ABC/ESPN+

Game 5

(if necessary)

Friday, June 24, 6 p.m.

Lightning at Avalanche

ABC/ESPN+

Game 6

(if necessary)

Sunday, June 26, 6 p.m.

Avalanche at Lightning

ABC/ESPN+

Game 7

(if necessary)

Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m.

Lightning at Avalanche

ABC/ESPN+

Video: Did you know the Stanley Cup had these errors?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.