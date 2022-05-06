Get your Avs Final gear: Sporting goods stores are ready

Many stores are opening Monday night with championship gear, and others are opening early Tuesday.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the championship series of the National Hockey League for the first time in 21 years.

Avalanche fans can celebrate winning the Western Conference Final with the latest championship and Stanley Cup Final merchandise, and Colorado stores are ready.

Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area are reopening immediately after Monday night's game with the latest assortment of NHL finals merchandise. Many more Dick's Sporting Goods stores will open early Tuesday, at 7 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after Monday's game.

Stores reopening after Game 4 on Monday

Littleton (Park Meadows)

Broomfield

Southwest Plaza

Lakewood

Stores opening Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Brighton

Longmont

Loveland

Fort Collins

Pueblo

Broomfield

Littleton (Park Meadows)

Southwest Plaza

Lakewood

