Colorado Avalanche

Get your Avs Final gear: Sporting goods stores are ready

Many stores are opening Monday night with championship gear, and others are opening early Tuesday.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the championship series of the National Hockey League for the first time in 21 years.

Avalanche fans can celebrate winning the Western Conference Final with the latest championship and Stanley Cup Final merchandise, and Colorado stores are ready.

Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area are reopening immediately after Monday night's game with the latest assortment of NHL finals merchandise. Many more Dick's Sporting Goods stores will open early Tuesday, at 7 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after Monday's game.

Stores reopening after Game 4 on Monday

  • Littleton (Park Meadows)
  • Broomfield
  • Southwest Plaza
  • Lakewood

Stores opening Tuesday at 7 a.m.

  • Brighton
  • Longmont
  • Loveland
  • Fort Collins
  • Pueblo
  • Broomfield
  • Littleton (Park Meadows)
  • Southwest Plaza
  • Lakewood

Game 4 in Edmonton

1 / 8
AP
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) react as the puck goes in past Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) and Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) defends during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, June 6, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

