Get your Avs Final gear: Sporting goods stores are ready

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the championship series of the National Hockey League for the first time in 21 years.
Avalanche fans can celebrate winning the Western Conference Final with the latest championship and Stanley Cup Final merchandise, and Colorado stores are ready.
Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area are reopening immediately after Monday night's game with the latest assortment of NHL finals merchandise. Many more Dick's Sporting Goods stores will open early Tuesday, at 7 a.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after Monday's game.
Stores reopening after Game 4 on Monday
- Littleton (Park Meadows)
- Broomfield
- Southwest Plaza
- Lakewood
Stores opening Tuesday at 7 a.m.
- Brighton
- Longmont
- Loveland
- Fort Collins
- Pueblo
- Broomfield
- Littleton (Park Meadows)
- Southwest Plaza
- Lakewood
Game 4 in Edmonton
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.