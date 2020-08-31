Stars take 3-1 series lead over Avalanche with 5-4 win

Dallas had a 3-0 lead in the first period before Colorado even had a shot on goal.

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Dallas Stars are one win away from getting to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

Radek Faska had a goal and two assists, and Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals for Dallas in a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Stars took a 3-1 lead in the series. Game 5 is Monday night.

John Klingberg had a goal and assist for Dallas. Valeri Nichushkin had two goals for Colorado.