Stars take 3-1 series lead over Avalanche with 5-4 win

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Dallas Stars are one win away from getting to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.
Radek Faska had a goal and two assists, and Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals for Dallas in a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
The Stars took a 3-1 lead in the series. Game 5 is Monday night.
The Stars had a 3-0 lead in the first period before Colorado even had a shot on goal.
John Klingberg had a goal and assist for Dallas. Valeri Nichushkin had two goals for Colorado.
Cale Makar and Vladislav Namestnikov had the other two goals for the Avalanche, which is now one loss away from elimination.