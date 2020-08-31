x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Avalanche

Stars take 3-1 series lead over Avalanche with 5-4 win

Dallas had a 3-0 lead in the first period before Colorado even had a shot on goal.
Credit: AP
Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) celebrates a goal against Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz (39) during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Dallas Stars are one win away from getting to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008. 

Radek Faska had a goal and two assists, and Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals for Dallas in a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche. 

The Stars took a 3-1 lead in the series. Game 5 is Monday night. 

The Stars had a 3-0 lead in the first period before Colorado even had a shot on goal.

John Klingberg had a goal and assist for Dallas. Valeri Nichushkin had two goals for Colorado. 

Cale Makar and Vladislav Namestnikov had the other two goals for the Avalanche, which is now one loss away from elimination. 

RELATED: Kadri, Avs regroup to beat Stars 6-4 in Game 3

RELATED: Avalanche goalie Grubauer, D-man Johnson out indefinitely