Colorado Avalanche

Stars' top line dominant in 5-3 win over Avs in Game 1

Colorado lost goaltender Philipp Grubauer to an injury in the second period.
Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) is scored against by Dallas Stars' Alexander Radulov (47) during first-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, AB — The top line for the Dallas Stars finally came to life this postseason in a 5-3 win over Colorado to open the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Alexander Radulov scored two goals, captain Jamie Benn had three assists and Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist.

That trio had combined for only 10 points in the first nine postseason games.

They had no points when Dallas scored seven goals in its first-round clincher. Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had an assist for the Avalanche, who lost top goalie Philipp Grubauer to an injury early in the second period.

