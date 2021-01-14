Sundqvist, Binnington help Blues open with 4-1 win over Avs

Andre Burakovsky scored early for the Avalanche, but Colorado's streak of season-opening wins was halted at four.

DENVER — Oskar Sundqvist scored twice, Jordan Binnington stopped 26 shots and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 in the season opener for both teams.

Jordan Kyrou also had a goal after being recalled from the taxi squad, and new addition Kyle Clifford added another as the Blues scored four unanswered.

Andre Burakovsky scored early for the Avalanche, but Colorado's streak of season-opening wins was halted at four.

The two teams will play again on Friday night at Ball Arena.