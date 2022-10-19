x
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche captain out for months after knee surgery

Gabriel Landeskog previously had knee surgery in March.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be without their captain on the ice for the next few months.

Gabriel Landeskog will "miss the 12 weeks give or take," head coach Jared Bednar announced Wednesday.

Landeskog had surgery on his knee Tuesday, Bednar said.

Landeskog, 29, had yet to play this season. The left winger last had knee surgery in March, but was able to return for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Avalanche have started the season 2-1-0 without their captain. The Avs are averaging 4.66 goals per game, which is third in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Colorado's next two games will be at home against the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken.

