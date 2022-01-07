'Too Many Men' shirts raise serious cash for charity

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri wore the shirt at the championship parade last week, and it quickly became a hot seller.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — What started as a joke by a Colorado Avalanche player has turned into a serious fundraiser for charity.

It all started when Avs forward Nazem Kadri scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final before Nathan MacKinnon had left the ice during a shift change.

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper thought the officials should have called a too many men on the ice penalty, but they didn't and the goal counted. Cooper was so upset over the situation that he cut his postgame press conference short.

The day after the game, Kadri's wife reached out to Avalanche fan and family friend Adrienne Ruth and asked if she could make a "Too Many Men" t-shirt to commemorate the controversial non-call.

Kadri ended up wearing the shirt at the Avalanche's championship parade on Thursday, June 30. The shirt was an instant sensation, and Ruth and the Kadri family worked quickly to make the design available for purchase.

By Thursday night, the shirts were up for sale on everythinghockey.com. Ruth said half of the proceeds would benefit the Canada-based Nazem Kadri Foundation, which calls itself "a proud supporter of local Canadian charities" that "strives to give back to the community by raising awareness and funding to aid important causes."

Sunday night, Ruth told 9NEWS the shirts had raised $47,000 (American) for charity.

And that is nothing to laugh about.

This article draws on previous reporting by 9NEWS' Angela Case.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.