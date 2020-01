UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves against his former team, Anders Lee scored and the New York Islanders beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0.

The Islanders had lost two straight overall, and four in a row at the Nassau Coliseum.

Philipp Francouz had 32 saves for Colorado, which snapped a two-game win streak.

