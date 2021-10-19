Kuznetsov scores twice, Capitals beat Avalanche 6-3

Nathan MacKinnon made his season debut for Colorado in Tuesday night's road loss.

WASHINGTON — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first two goals of the season to help the Washington Capitals beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3.

Kuznetsov was the most noticeable player on the ice from his first shift on. He turned the puck over on Colorado's first goal, but more than made up for it with his offensive production.

Nick Jensen, Anthony Mantha and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, and Alex Ovechkin added the 734th goal of his NHL career into an empty net.

Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon was on the ice for four goals in his first game of the season after missing the first week in NHL COVID protocol.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

