Mats Zuccarello and Victor Rask scored in a 1:17 span in the third period and the Minnesota Wild rallied past the Colorado Avalanche 6-4.

Devan Dubnyk had 14 of his 40 saves in the third period for the Wild, who have taken two of the three games against Colorado.

Eric Staal, Carson Soucy, Ryan Suter and Brad Hunt also scored for Minnesota.

Cale Makar returned to the ice for the Avalanche after missing the previous eight games.

