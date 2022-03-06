x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers forward fined for hit against Avs

The NHL said the incident occurred in the third period of Thursday night's game at Ball Arena.

More Videos

DENVER — Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Colorado Avalanche, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced Friday.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety said Kassian's fine is due to unsportsmanlike conduct against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram during Game 2 of the Western Conference Final in Denver Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 9:38 of the third period and Kassian was assessed a minor penalty for interference.

The NHL said the money from the collected fine will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final. Game 3 is Saturday in Edmonton.

RELATED: Francouz, Kadri lead Avalanche to 4-0 win over Oilers in Game 2

Credit: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz skates on the ice after the team's 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver.

RELATED: Kuemper out for Game 2 vs Edmonton due to upper-body injury

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.