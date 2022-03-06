Edmonton Oilers forward fined for hit against Avs

DENVER — Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Colorado Avalanche, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced Friday.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety said Kassian's fine is due to unsportsmanlike conduct against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram during Game 2 of the Western Conference Final in Denver Thursday night.
The incident occurred at 9:38 of the third period and Kassian was assessed a minor penalty for interference.
The NHL said the money from the collected fine will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final. Game 3 is Saturday in Edmonton.
