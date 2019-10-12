The Dallas Stars fired head coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday, citing "unprofessional conduct," team officials said.

Rick Bowness, who has been assistant coach since June 2018, has been made the interim head coach.

Montgomery was in his second season as head coach of the Stars, and had started the season with a 17-11-3 record, to hold a playoff position in the current standings.

The team's officials did not clarify what behavior caused Montgomery's dismissal.

"The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization," said General Manager Jim Nill.

The Stars play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in Dallas. The Stars are fourth in the Central Division.

Full statement:

"The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization. This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League."

WFAA Sports: