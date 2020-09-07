He replaces interim coach Alain Nasreddine, who guided the Devils to a 19-16-8 record after replacing John Hynes.

NEW JERSEY, USA — The New Jersey Devils have hired veteran coach Lindy Ruff to take over one of the NHL’s youngest teams and removed the interim tag from Tom Fitzgerald’s title as general manager.

Ruff had been an assistant coach with the New York Rangers. He replaces interim coach Alain Nasreddine, who guided the Devils to a 19-16-8 record after replacing John Hynes.