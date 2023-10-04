Pavelski, Giroux hit 1,000 career points on the same night. Who's next?

There's a few players within reach of 1,000 points after Giroux and Pavelski became the 96th and 97th players in NHL history to get there.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OTTAWA, ON — NHL history was made on Monday.

Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars and Claude Giroux of the Ottawa Senators both reached 1,000 points. It was the first day in NHL history where multiple players hit 1,000 career points.

Pavelski scored in a rout of the Detroit Red Wings to record his 1,000th career point, and now has 448 goals, 552 assists in 1,248 games played.

Pavelski became the 10th U.S.-born player to reach the mark, and became the fifth player taken in the seventh round of the NHL Draft or later to reach the 1,000-point milestone, joining Doug Gilmour (1,414), Luc Robitaille (1,394), Theo Fleury (1,088) and Dave Taylor (1,069).

Giroux's 1000th point came earlier in the night as he registered the primary assist on a Tim Stutzle goal.

Who else but Timmy to give G his 1000th NHL point!! 🚨#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Wuk44WuwAa — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 10, 2023

He also scored a goal, and sits on 328 goals and 673 assists in 1,099 games.

Giroux recorded the majority of his career points as a member of the Philadelphi Flyers, but he hit the 1,000-point mark thanks to a remarkable first season with the Ottawa Senators in which he's scored 34 goals and added 44 assists at age 35.

Pavelski and Giroux are the 96th and 97th players to reach the 1,000 point mark in NHL history.

Earlier this season, Patrice Bergeron (Nov. 21, 2022) and Steven Stamkos (Dec. 1, 2022) hit the mark, while Nicklas Backstrom got there.

The other active players with at least 1,000? Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Kane, Evgeni Malkin, Anze Kopitar and Eric Staal.

So, who's next? Here's a list of active players and their current point totals.

Phil Kessel - 992

John Tavares - 974

Blake Wheeler - 922

Brad Marchand - 858

Connor McDavid - 848