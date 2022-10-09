Cole played for the Colorado Avalanche from 2018 to 2021, when he was traded. He joined the Lightning this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole indefinitely pending an investigation of sexual misconduct made against the player, the team announced on Sunday.

This comes after an anonymous Twitter source accused Cole of grooming and sexually abusing them, on Friday.

The NHL and Lightning said they are looking into the allegations made against the defenseman.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation," the team said in a statement. "Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation. No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time.”

Cole will not be with the Lightning for the team's first game of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.