Lightning fan sucker-punched by Rangers fan at Madison Square Garden

The Rangers fan tried to get away but was arrested by the NYPD.

NEW YORK — A sucker punch from a rival fan knocked one Lightning fan unconscious and landed a Rangers fan in handcuffs.

Not long after a brawl ensued among players at the end of Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, video captured the violent encounter outside the arena.

The punch happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the New York Police Department. Officers say there was no argument ongoing prior to the Rangers fan, who police identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio, punching the Lightning fan in the face.

The punch caused the Lightning fan to fall to the floor unconscious, police said.

Warning: The video below contains language that may be offensive.

As Anastasio tried to run away, police say the witness tried to stop him, which resulted in Anastasio punching the witness in the face, too. Officers say the witness "sustained pain and bruising" to his face, but he refused medical treatment.

Shortly after that, police say officers arrived and arrested Anastasio. He was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment — each count twice for each person who was allegedly assaulted.

The man who was knocked unconscious is considered to be stable, NYPD said.

The Bolts beat the Rangers 3-1 in Game 5, taking a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Final series. Both teams will be back Saturday in Tampa for Game 6 at Amalie Arena.