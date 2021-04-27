NHL could adjust playoffs for travel restrictions in Canada

The NHL is preparing contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the U.S. during the playoffs.

Commissioner Gary Bettman calls the situation "wildly unpredictable."

All seven Canadian teams played each other in the same division for the entire regular season.

That will also be the case during the first two rounds of the playoffs.