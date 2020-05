It will require 25,000-30,000 tests at a cost of millions of dollars.

The NHL has a coronavirus testing plan for players and staff if it returns to play.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says players would be tested for COVID-19 daily while games are going on.

That could require 25,000-30,000 tests at a cost of millions of dollars.

Players insisted on regular testing in the name of keeping themselves safe and healthy.